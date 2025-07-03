‘Solo Boy’ gears up for July 4 release

Solo Boy, directed by Naveen Kumar and produced by Satish under the Seven Hills Productions banner, is all set for its theatrical release on July 4. Starring Bigg Boss fame Gautham Krishna in the lead, with Ramya Pasupuleti and Swetha Awasthi as female leads, the film promises a relatable story packed with emotion and realism.

In a recent media interaction, producer Satish revealed that Solo Boy was inspired by the struggles of middle-class families, especially those trying to rebuild their lives after long gaps. “The plot’s essence — a 17-year gap in a man’s life and his effort to restart — deeply moved me,” he said.

Satish, who entered the industry with a dream of directing, now sees production as his platform. “Though I took a break for real estate ventures, my passion for cinema never faded. I’ve completed this film within budget and even plan to share profits with the team,” he added.

He highlighted Gautham Krishna’s unwavering support, noting that most of the film was shot before his Bigg Boss stint. “His fame will surely help the film’s reach,” he added.

Shot with careful planning, Solo Boy has a runtime of 2 hours 10 minutes and will release in 120-150 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate.

With a grounded story, heartfelt performances, and an inspired crew, Solo Boy aims to strike a chord with audiences. Satish concluded, “It’s a story about self-belief. I hope people give it a chance in theatres.”