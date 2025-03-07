‘SSMB 29’team faces challenges with leaks during Odisha schedule

After completing a shooting schedule at Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, the team of SSMB 29 has now moved to Odisha for the next phase of production. This marks a historic moment as it is the first time the makers have selected Odisha as a filming location.

The ongoing schedule features Superstar Mahesh Babu, Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra in key roles. However, the production team is encountering an unexpected challenge—extensive media coverage of the set construction, resulting in frequent leaks.

Local TV channels and social media users have been capturing and sharing visuals from the sets, raising concerns that the looks of Mahesh Babu and other lead actors might have been exposed. Given the immense anticipation surrounding the film, the makers are determined to keep plot details and character designs under wraps, making these leaks a serious concern.

Sources indicate that the SSMB 29 team is disappointed by these developments and may implement stricter security measures to prevent further leaks. Fans are now eager to see how director SS Rajamouli and his team will tackle this issue.

Produced by KL Narayana, SSMB 29 is a high-budget action-adventure that promises to be a cinematic spectacle. With MM Keeravani composing the music, the film is expected to set new benchmarks in Tollywood and Indian cinema.















