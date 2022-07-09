Sumanth is Introduced As Brigadier Vishnu Sharma In Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam

It is all known that South Indian young actor Dulquer Salman who already proved his mettle with numerous interesting movies is all set to turn into a Lieutenant Ram for Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam. Well, along with Dulquer glam dolls Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are also roped in to play prominent roles. Off late, the makers introduced Sumanth's character from this movie and surprised the netizens and movie buffs. They also shared the first look poster and introduced him as 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐮 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚.

Sumanth also dropped his first look poster and shared his happiness with all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Introducing Brigadier Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam!"

This is his motion poster… Sumanth aka Brigadier Vishnu Sharma is seen doling out "Konni Yuddhalu Modalu Pettadame Mana Chetullo Undi… Mugimpu Kadu". He looked classy in the Army Major role and sported in a suit.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic love story on the big screens!