- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
Suriya’s ‘Retro’ teaser promises a stylish action drama
After the disappointing box office performance of Kanguva, Suriya is set to make a strong comeback with Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film,...
After the disappointing box office performance of Kanguva, Suriya is set to make a strong comeback with Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, which carries a vintage aesthetic blended with high-octane action and romance, is one of the most anticipated projects for both Suriya and the director, who is also looking for a big hit.
The makers recently unveiled the teaser, which has been well-received. Notably, the film retains its title Retro in Telugu, and the dubbed version has also been presented effectively. The teaser showcases Suriya in an intense role, playing a man caught in chaos due to his father’s conflicts. His character undergoes a transformation after meeting the female lead, played by Pooja, adding emotional depth to the narrative.
With grand visuals and Karthik Subbaraj’s signature stylish filmmaking, Retro promises to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer packed with action and romance. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film can translate its promising teaser into box office success.
Produced by Suriya and Jyothika, Retro is slated for release on May 1, 2025.