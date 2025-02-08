Suriya’s ‘Retro’ teaser promises a stylish action drama

After the disappointing box office performance of Kanguva, Suriya is set to make a strong comeback with Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, which carries a vintage aesthetic blended with high-octane action and romance, is one of the most anticipated projects for both Suriya and the director, who is also looking for a big hit.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser, which has been well-received. Notably, the film retains its title Retro in Telugu, and the dubbed version has also been presented effectively. The teaser showcases Suriya in an intense role, playing a man caught in chaos due to his father’s conflicts. His character undergoes a transformation after meeting the female lead, played by Pooja, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

With grand visuals and Karthik Subbaraj’s signature stylish filmmaking, Retro promises to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer packed with action and romance. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the film can translate its promising teaser into box office success.

Produced by Suriya and Jyothika, Retro is slated for release on May 1, 2025.