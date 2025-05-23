Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look

The first look of Thank You Dear, starring young actor Dhanush Raghumudri, was officially unveiled by renowned Tollywood producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja in a vibrant launch event. The gathering was filled with positive energy and encouragement, with Tammareddy commending the team’s efforts and expressing hope that the film marks a major milestone in Dhanush’s career.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhanush shared his excitement, calling the unveiling a “memorable moment” in his cinematic journey. “Thank You Dear is my second film, and I’m honored that Tammareddy sir launched the first look. The film carries strong emotions and entertainment, and I hope audiences will connect with it,” he said.

Producer Pappu Balaji Reddy expressed confidence in the film’s ability to resonate with viewers, praising the young team’s commitment. He also highlighted Tammareddy’s presence as a morale booster for the cast and crew, calling it an “encouraging gesture.”

Line producer Puneeth Reddy echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the film’s relevance to modern youth. “We’ve made Thank You Dear with a lot of heart. The team is passionate and driven, and we believe the audience will appreciate what we’ve created,” he stated.

With the first look generating buzz, Thank You Dear is shaping up as a promising addition to Dhanush Raghumudri’s budding film career. The film is expected to appeal to younger audiences and build momentum as it moves closer to release.