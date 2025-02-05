‘The audience’s love for my role feels amazing,’ says Prashanth Karthi on ‘Pothugadda’

Actor Prashanth Karthi, who gained attention for his role as Venkat in the recently released Pothugadda, opens up about his experience, the film’s reception, and his journey in an exclusive interview.

How did you land the role of Venkat in Pothugadda?

I got this opportunity through cameraman Rahul. Initially, I was asked to maintain a thick beard and long hair for the role. However, due to certain circumstances, I had to cut my hair. I thought I had lost the role, but director Raksha Veeram saw my original look and decided to go with it. That’s how I became a part of Pothugadda.

Your character has multiple shades, what drew you to the role?

The variation in my character caught my attention. My role plays a crucial part in both the beginning and the climax of the film. I loved the depth and transformation of the character, so I immediately said yes.

How has the response been to your performance?

The feedback has been amazing. Many have praised the variation in my character, and industry figures like Chandra Siddharth and Chandrasekhar Yeleti appreciated my performance. That means a lot to me.

What was the most challenging part of shooting Pothugadda?

The entire film was shot at night during winter. Despite the cold, our team remained comfortable thanks to the efforts of our producer Anupama Chandra Koduri and director Raksha, who ensured a smooth shooting experience.

What’s next for you?

I’m currently working on an action-packed film set in Rayalaseema. I also have a few other projects in discussion, and I’ll share details soon.