The Ghost: Nagarjuna And His Sons Naga Chaitanya And Akhil Are All Set Fire Up The Pre-Release Event…

It is all known that the big stars of Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna are all set to lock the horns with their upcoming movies Godfather and 'The Ghost' on 5th October, 2022. Being the auspicious Dussehra occasion, these stars decided to entertain their fans to the core. As the release date is nearing the makers of 'The Ghost' movie are organising the pre-release event today at Kurnool. The lead actor and Manmadhudu Nagarjuna flew to event along with his handsome sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in a private jet!



Nagarjuna shared the awesome pic on his Twitter page and is all happy attending the event with his sons… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic, Nag also wrote, "Kurnool ! Coming to you !! The ghost pre release event !! #TheGhost".

Nag is seen posing with Akhil, Naga Chaitanya and the lead actress Sonal Chauhan.

Here is the live link of 'The Ghost' movie… "Watch #TheGhost grand pre- release event live here http://youtu.be/tJAR9Mk13As #TheGhostOnOct5 @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @SonyMusicSouth @shreyasgroup".

Here is the entry shot of the Akkineni heroes on the stage…

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers and in the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it! Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will hit the theatres on 5th October, 2022!