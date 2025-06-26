Thrills, Twists, and Tension: So Long Valley Set for July 25 Release

Get ready for a gripping cinematic experience this monsoon as the highly anticipated Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Directed by Man Singh and creatively produced by Mohsin Khan, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Tridha Choudhary, Akanksha Puri, Vikram Kochhar, and Man Singh himself.

Tridha Choudhary Steps Into a New Avatar

Known for her standout performance in Ashram, Tridha Choudhary takes on the bold and nuanced role of Inspector Suman Negi, a sharp and relentless investigative officer. Starring opposite Man Singh, she leads audiences into the chilling heart of a mystery set in the hauntingly beautiful valleys of Himachal Pradesh.“This is not your typical cop role,” says Tridha. “Suman Negi is sharp, vulnerable, and relentless. This role gave me a chance to challenge myself, and I hope audiences see a new side of me.”

Plot Preview: Mystery in the Mountains

The film opens in Manali, where a frightened young girl walks into the police station to report the sudden disappearance of her sister on her journey from Shimla. As Inspector Negi and her team dig deeper, the investigation unravels a sinister web of crime that stretches far beyond a simple missing person case.

With a storyline that blends suspense, emotion, and psychological thrills, So Long Valley promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Behind the Scenes: Intensity Meets Grit

Actor-director Man Singh, who also plays a lead cop in the film, shared insights into the demanding dual role,“Directing a thriller while also playing one of the lead cops was demanding. But the intensity of the film and its characters made it all worth it.”

The screenplay, penned by Man Singh and Pankaj Uniyal, is tightly woven to maintain suspense and emotional depth throughout. Backed by Creative Producer Mohsin Khan, the film brings a fresh take to the genre with atmospheric visuals, layered characters, and a pulse-pounding narrative.

Mark the Date

With its theatrical release locked for July 25, 2025, So Long Valley is being touted as a monsoon must-watch for fans of gritty thrillers. Whether you're drawn in by Tridha’s bold transformation or the suspenseful twists, this crime saga promises to redefine fear, survival, and justice in the shadows of the mountains.