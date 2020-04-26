25 Years For SV Krishna Reddy, K Atchi Reddy's 'Ghatotkachudu'

After a Golden Jubilee Hit like 'Yamaleela', Manisha Films banner has delivered yet another Superhit. 'Ghatotkachudu' Directed by SV Krishna Reddy in K Atchi Reddy's Production, Presented by Kishore Rathi.

'Ghatotkachudu' completes 25 years on April 27. On this occasion Producer, K Atchi Reddy shared his experiences and thoughts about the film...

" Our Manisha Banner, KrishnaReddy guru, Me and the entire unit are overwhelmed with the nostalgia of 'Ghatotkachudu' which completes 25 years of its release.

Satyanarayana gari impeccable performance as Ghatotkachudu is the lifeline of this film. After 'Yamaleela', This film brought good craze for Ali as a Hero. Top Heroine Roja's character is liked by all.

Kids got entertained and enjoyed the theatrics by Robot in the film. Everyone is moved by the heart touching sentiment between Ghatotkachudu and the little girl. King Nagarjuna gari's special song has taken the film to a whole new level.

Kurukshetra War Episode which comes during the beginning gave the film a big multi-starrer look. The casting of Angry Hero Rajasekhar as Karna, CHakrapani as Krishna, Hero Srikanth as Arjuna provided an eye feast for the audience.

KrishnaReddy guru has composed superb tunes for this film. His songs, 'Ja Ja,Ja Roja...', 'Priyamadhuram..','Andala Apranji Bomma..','BhamBhamBham..','Bhamaro NannePyar Karo..','Dingu Dingu..' became very popular hits.

The entire production phase of this film remains a memorable experience in my life. On this occasion of 'Ghatotkachudu' completing 25 years, I thank the audience for making it a big hit.

In these 25 years, when the film is telecasted on TV every time, I was flooded with calls of appreciation. I feel thrilled about every time.

Me and KrishnaReddy garu feel very satisfied that a film like 'Ghatotkachudu' is made in our banner. Special Thanks to the entire team who has worked very hard for the film, audience, distributors, exhibitors, and most of all to media friends."