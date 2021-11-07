Actor Sunil’s menacing look as ‘Mangalam Srinu’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

'Puhspa: The Rise' is all set to hit the screens in December. With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, the movie is hyped as one of the most-awaited movies in recent times. The makers of 'Pushpa' have unveiled a brand new poster featuring actor Sunil in a never-before-seen avatar. Sunil portrays the role of 'Mangalam Srinu' in the crime thriller.

With blood-red eyes, Sunil's poster gives intense vibes, as he is seen in a raw look, which depicts a nefarious villain. The makers also termed Sunil's role as the 'rakshasa', which means a beast. Sunil is famous for his witty roles and has been one of the favourite comedians of the Telugu audience. His performances in the movies 'Sontham', 'Nuvvu Naku Nachav', 'Nuvvu Nenu', and many others are being praised even after so many years. In recent times, Sunil has been opting for negatively shaded roles, so as to entertain the audience.



Directed by Sukumar, the movie 'Pushpa' revolves around the remote, rural areas of the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border. The movie is a tale of a sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. Malayalam actor Fahad Fassil plays another baddie in this movie as well.

Rashmika Mandanna is to be seen as a milk vendor, who falls for Pushpa Raj. The makers have unveiled some roles. Most of the posters came as a surprise, as the depictions are raw and very close to reality.