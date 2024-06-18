  Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Release Date Postponed to December 2024

The eagerly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ has faced a delay in its release. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ originally scheduled for an August 2024 release, has now been officially postponed to December 6th, 2024. This announcement comes directly from the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, who took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, the iconic sandalwood smuggler portrayed by Allu Arjun, as he navigates through intense challenges and rivalries within his syndicate. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to intensify the gripping narrative established in its predecessor.









The decision to postpone the release has been met with mixed reactions from fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Pushpa Raj's journey. Despite the disappointment surrounding the delay, expectations remain sky-high for this high-octane action thriller.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles, ‘Pushpa 2’ boasts a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, ensuring a power-packed cinematic experience. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, further cementing its pan-Indian appeal.

While we wait a little longer to witness Pushpa Raj's return, the promise of a high-octane sequel is definitely something to celebrate!