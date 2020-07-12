Tollywood: Allu Arjun's last outing Ala Vaikuthapurramloo is one of the most successful movies released this year. This movie which was released during Sankranthi was a blockbuster hit. Starring Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge in key roles, Ala Vaikunthapurammuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, who's known to hold the title Wizard of words.

Not only the plot, but even songs in the Bunny movie were also chartbusters so much so that till date it is on top on every music lover's playlist.

In the latest development, the song Butta Bomma has garnered record-breaking 2 million likes on social media. The song is also one of the most watched song on YouTube.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa while Pooja Hegde is working with Prabhas for Radhe Shyam directed by Rdhakrishna. Here's three cheers to Bunny's achievement.

