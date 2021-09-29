Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: RJ Kajal fires on anchor Ravi

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss season 5, 8 contestants got into the nominations. Lobo, Natraj, Sunny, Priya, Siri, Anne, Ravi, Kajal are in nominations.



Just like every week, so many housemates got into an argument during the nominations. The promo of today's episode showed the housemates trying to solve the issues with each other. The promo showcased Ravi asking Natraj who is the the cunning fox he has been talking about. Natraj told something about Viswa and Ravi is seen confronting Viswa in the promo. Also in the nominations, Ravi nominated Kajal saying that she got physical with him during a task. Now when he went near Kajal she fired at him and went away saying that she did not expect this from him.



The promo also showcased Kajal crying and Swetha consoling her. We have to wait and see which of these contestants will get eliminated this week.