Bimbisara Trailer Kalyan Ram Steals The Show Being A Ruthless King

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is all set to entertain the audience with his periodic tale 'Bimbisara'. He is essaying the role of the ruthless king Bimbisara in this movie which switches between the present and past plots. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this most-awaited movie and showcased a glimpse of the movie.

Kalyan Ram also shared the Bimbisara trailer on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer poster, Kalyan Ram also wrote, "Experience the mystical time travel with King #Bimbisara. #BimbisaraTrailer out now! - https://youtu.be/gpb2H-WWfBE #BimbisaraOnAugust5th @DirVassishta @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @Warina_Hussain @mmkeeravaani @ChirantannBhatt @NTRArtsOfficial".

In the poster too, he looked amazing in the ruthless cruel and dreaded emperor attire… Going with the trailer, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara who rules the Trigartala area. His introduction dialogue "Ikkada Rakshasudayinam, Bhagavantudayina, Ee Bimbisarudu Okkade!" makes his fans go aww… But suddenly the plot shifts to the present era where Kalyan Ram is seen a rich man but as the villain in the movie plans to ruin the world with some deadly thought, Kalyan Ram once again takes the attire of Bimbisara and attacks him. So, we need to wait and watch how will the great king Bimbisara gets killed and what the plan of the antagonist.

Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs.

Bimbisara movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022…