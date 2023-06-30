Can ‘Tholiprema’ create new record with re-release?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer “Bro” teaser was released yesterday and it impressed the fans and also garnered massive likes and views online. Also, the actor’s cult classic “Tholiprema” was re-released today in theaters.

Fans are eager to experience the vintage Pawan Kalyan in this youthful romantic entertainer. The theaters are packed, and in December 2022, “Kushi” upon its re-release made a massive share of approximately Rs. 7.6 crores. Now, the question is whether “Tholiprema” will surpass “Kushi” record or not. Being a cult classic, audiences are eager to watch “Tholiprema” again on the big screen. There’s a chance it might break “Kushi” re-release collection record, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Tholiprema, directed by Karuna Karan, has Keerthi Reddy as the female lead. Vasuki, Ali, Venu Madhav, Narra Venkateswara Rao, Achyuth, Ravi Babu, and others played significant roles. SSC Arts produced this film, which has music provided by Deva.