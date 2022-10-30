Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja shake a leg together for a song in 'Waltair Veerayya'

The makers of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming mass and commercial entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya' have now shot a superb dance number featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ravi Teja together.

Sources close to the film unit say that the number has been shot on a huge set erected for the purpose. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has scored the music for the movie, has come up with a mass dance number that will be high on energy.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, both of who are known to be great dancers, look graceful and elegant in the number, which has been choregoraphed by Sekhar master. It may be recalled that the film's title teaser which presented Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar got an overwhelming response.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the film billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. Arthur A Wilson is the cinematographer of the film, which has editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Sushmita Konidela as the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. 'Waltair Veerayya' is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranti, next year.