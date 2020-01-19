Chuttu Chuttu First Kannada Song to Cross 100 Million Views On YouTube

Trust Arjun Janya to come up with something catchy and unforgettable. Every composition of his ends up being a chartbuster. We haven't come across many songs of Arjun Janya which did not top the charts.

The latest to join the list is this new kannada track Chuttu Chuttu from the movie Raambo 2 which is a favourite on every music lover's playlist. The peppy dance number is also being played at all the dance clubs ever since it was released.

Now, the song Chuttu Chuttu from Raambo has created a new record. We hear that Chuttu Chuttu has achieved a major feat. It is the first Kanannada number to garner 100 million eyeballs on YouTube. Yes, the song Chuttu Chuttu is right now the most viewed song on the popular video streaming app.

The song was composed by Arjun Janya for the film Raambo 2. The movie features Ashika Ranganath and Sharan as leads. Raambo 2 is being directed by Anil Kumar. The chemistry between the lead couple in the song has created enough buzz not to mention the fact that the song's dance moves have become highly popular.

Sharan started off as a comedian and eventually climbed up the ladder to become a hero. His acting prowess is much talked about. Same was the case with Ganesh too who made his mark as a lead actor in Mungaru Male which broke all box office records. Ever since he has been called Golden Star Ganesh.







