Crucial update on Narappa release

Victory Venkatesh is all set to come up with the much-awaited Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film 'Asuran' titled 'Naarappa'.

Victory Venkatesh is all set to come up with the much-awaited Telugu remake of Tamil super hit film 'Asuran' titled 'Naarappa'. Srikanth Addala is wielding the megaphone for this project whereas Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu is bankrolling the film. Priyamani plays Venkatesh's wife in the film.

The post-production works are nearing completion and the sources close to the film unit confirmed that the first copy will be ready in a week. After watching the first copy, the film unit will take a decision on the release date.

The film will release only in theatres. The production unit trashed the rumors that the film will head for a release on an OTT platform. Suresh Babu is confident that the film will become a big hit. Venkatesh is seen using the Anantapur dialect in this film. The complete details of the film will come out soon.

