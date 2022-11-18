Das Ka Dhamki Trailer: A Glimpse Of Vishwak Sen And Nivetha Pethuraj's Intense Action Thriller Is All Interesting

These days Toll's young actor Vishwak Sen is in news due to some wrong situations. He was removed from ace actor Arjun's untitled movie and he claimed that Vishwak Sen was not answering their calls and asked to cancel the shoot just ahead of schedule beginning. But Vishwak Sen had another version and said that he suggested some changes in the script and Arjun declined to change it. Well, now his upcoming movie Dus Ka Dhamki trailer is unveiled and it is all interesting and intense too.

Along with the makers, even Vishwak Sen also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Engine ika nunchi full heat lone untadhi #DasKaDHAMKI. Presenting Mass kaDas @VishwakSenActor's #Dhamki Trailer 1.0 https://youtu.be/SQkTBzKU99w In Cinemas Worldwide Feb 2023 @Nivetha_Tweets #KarateRaju @KumarBezwada @leon_james @VanmayeCreation @VScinemas_".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing Vishwak Sen as a waiter who works in an elite hotel. But he dates with the lead actress Nivetha saying that he belongs to a rich family. On the other hand, Rao Ramesh's company witnesses a downfall and he wants some talented person to help him to get out of this situation. The trailer also has another twist… As Vishwak Sen and Rao Ramesh's son look same, he asks Vishwak to manage the company for a few days until the situation gets better. So, we need to wait and watch how will he manage the situation and help Rao Ramesh. A few action sequences are also witnessed at the end of the trailer. On the whole, it is all intense and raised the expectations on the movie.

Casting Details of the movie:

• Vishwaksen

• Nivetha Pethuraj

• Rao Ramesh

• Tarun Bhascker

• Shaurya

• Rati Hulji

• Akshara Goud

• Ajay

• Aadi

• Mahesh

• Rohini

• Prudhvi Raj

• Kadambari Kiran

• Rajini

• Amith Sharma

Das Ka Dhamki movie is also directed by Vishwak Seb itself and it is produced by Karate Raju under VS Cinemas banner.

The movie will be released next February… The trailer which is released now is tagged as 1.0 so, we can expect another one just ahead of the release…