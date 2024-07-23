Dev Gill’s ‘Aho Vikramarka’ Release Date Announced

South Indian audiences will witness Dev Gill in a whole new light as he takes center stage as the hero in his upcoming film, ‘Aho Vikramarka.’ Having captivated viewers with his villainous role in the blockbuster ‘Magadheera,’ Gill is now ready to showcase his versatility as a leading man.

‘Aho Vikramarka’ promises to be a high-octane action thriller, directed by Peta Trikoti, a protégé of the renowned S.S. Rajamouli. The film's release date has been announced for August 30th, and it will hit theaters across India in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

The recently unveiled poster hints at Gill's transformation. Clad in a powerful stance, he delivers a solid punch, leaving audiences eager to see him embody the role of a dedicated police officer.

Gill not only stars in the film but also serves as a producer. Trikoti, drawing inspiration from Gill's talent, has crafted a story that not only showcases thrilling action sequences but also delves into the emotional core of a police officer's life.

‘Aho Vikramarka’ marks a significant departure for Gill, who has primarily portrayed characters with darker shades. "This film," says Gill, "will unveil a completely new facet of my acting abilities."

Trikoti, familiar with Gill's brilliance from ‘Magadheera,’ has tailored the role specifically for him. The film was primarily shot in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions set for release in Tamil and Kannada.

Joining Gill on screen is Chitrashukla, making her post-marital debut as the leading lady. The cast also boasts prominent actors like Praveen Tarde, Tejaswini Pandit, and Bithiri Sathi.

The music of ‘Aho Vikramarka’ is composed by the talented duo of Ravi Basrur, known for his work in ‘KGF,’ and Arko Pravo Mukherjee. A captivating teaser has already been released, leaving audiences excited for the film's arrival.

Peta Trikoti, a seasoned associate director under S.S. Rajamouli in films like ‘Magadheera,’ ‘Baahubali,’ and ‘RRR,’ brings his experience to ‘Aho Vikramarka.’ This marks his second directorial venture after his debut film, ‘Juvva.’

Dev Gill has carved a niche for himself in South Indian cinema, particularly Telugu, with his impactful performances as a villain in films like ‘Magadheera,’ ‘Ragada,’ ‘Pularangadu,’ ‘Racha,’ and ‘Nayak.’ He has also impressed audiences with his work in ‘Vakeel Saab’ and across various other languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Punjabi.

Chitra Shukla, a familiar face in Telugu cinema with films like ‘Nenu Shailaja’ and ‘Rangula Ratnam,’ will be seen for the first time since her wedding in ‘Aho Vikramarka.’