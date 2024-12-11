‘Dhandoraa’ gets a grand launch

After the success of Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, Loukya Entertainments, led by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, has announced its next ambitious project, Dhandoraa. Directed by Muralikanth, the film promises a satirical take on age-old traditions and customs in a rural Telangana setting.

The official launch of Dhandoraa took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, attended by notable film industry personalities. The movie is positioned as a wholesome entertainer with a compelling storyline and a talented cast.

The ensemble cast includes actors Sivaji, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, and Anusha, all set to bring their A-game to this intriguing drama.

Adding to the film’s promise is an accomplished technical team. Acclaimed composer Mark K Robin will provide the music, while Venkat R Shakamuri handles cinematography, and Garry BH oversees editing. The creative team also includes Krathi Priyam as Art Director and Rekha Boghavarapu as Costume Designer. Edward Stevenson Pereji joins as Executive Producer, with Aneesh Marishetty as Co-producer. Naidu Surendra Kumar will serve as the PRO for the project.

Dhandoraa explores deep-rooted traditions with a satirical lens, aiming to deliver both entertainment and thought-provoking commentary.