Director GVM revealed his first choice for ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’

Vikram’s long-delayed movie, “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam,” directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, is finally hitting the big screens on November 24, 2023, with Ritu Varma as the female lead.

The film has started promotions and in a recent interview, GVM revealed an interesting fact about the film. He shared that he initially narrated the script to Suriya, who raised concerns about the movie’s script. Later, GVM made adjustments and presented it to Superstar Rajinikanth, who liked it but unfortunately didn’t proceed. Finally, Vikram was chosen for the role. Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das, and Divyadarshini played crucial roles, while Harris Jayaraj composed the tunes. This flick was jointly produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment, and Escape Artists Motion Pictures.