Director Vijay Kanakamedala spills the beans on ‘Bhairavam’

Director Vijay Kanakamedala’s much-anticipated action thriller Bhairavam is all set to hit the big screens on May 30. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nara Rohit, and Manoj Manchu, the film has already garnered significant buzz through its gripping promos. Produced by K.K. Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the film features Aditi Shankar, Anandi, and Divya Pillai as the female leads.

At a recent press meet, Vijay revealed that Bhairavam is a remake of the Tamil film Garudan, which he felt had powerful commercial appeal and emotional depth. “We retained the core emotion but tweaked the presentation to match the Telugu audience’s tastes. It will feel fresher than the original,” he stated.

The film marks a unique collaboration of three leading men. “Sai was finalized first, and then both Manoj and Rohit gave the nod. Despite the star power, they were very cooperative and friendly on set,” Vijay added. He also noted the challenge of handling massive sets with over 900 people, especially during an intense 14-day night shoot.

Aditi Shankar’s performance is another highlight. “She shares fantastic chemistry with Sai Srinivas and adds vibrant energy to the story,” Vijay said. Music by Sri Charan Pakala has already struck a chord with audiences, with another upbeat track set to release on May 21.

Bhairavam blends friendship, family drama, action, and a devotional touch, promising a complete summer entertainer.