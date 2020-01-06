DOP Walks Out of Bellamkonda's Next

Trending :
Bellamkonda Srinivas is one of the young heroes in the movie industry who wants to enter the next league of heroes. With the success of Ratsasan, Bellamkonda is back in the form but it is not enough yet. The hero wants to establish a mass hero image for himself with a blockbuster. Earlier, he tried with Jaya Janaki Nayaka but it did not impress everyone.

The latest buzz is that the film's cinematographer walked out of the project and it is something that came as a shocking news. Dudley who worked for Singham and Chennai Express came on board to work for the movie but he quit the movie and Chota K Naidu stepped in, to finish the film now.

Nabha Natesh plays the heroine of the movie and G Subrahmanyam is the film's producer.

