‘Game On’ explores the transformation of the hero from a loser to a winner: Actor Geetanand

The film "Game On," directed by Dayanandh and featuring Geetanand and Neha Solanki, has generated significant excitement ahead of its worldwide release on February 2. Produced by Ravi Kasturi under Kasturi Creations and Golden Wing Productions, the film has already garnered attention with its teaser, trailer, and songs, receiving positive responses.



Geetanand, the lead actor, shared insights into the unique storyline, emphasizing its departure from conventional narratives. The film explores the transformation of the hero from a loser to a winner, with engaging tasks that are expected to captivate the audience. Geetanand highlighted the collaborative process with director Dayanandh, who is also his younger brother, citing their history of working on short films together.

Describing "Game On" as a real-time psychological film, Geetanand expressed confidence that it would immerse the audience into the game world. The film boasts innovative action sequences, and Neha Solanki, who plays a key role, shares great on-screen chemistry with Geetanand. Senior artists Madhubala, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, and Aditya Menon elevate the film with their outstanding performances.

Geetanand praised the unique character portrayed by Madhubala, with an unpredictable backstory. Aditya Menon assumes a grey-shaded role, while Shubhalekha Sudhakar delivers an inspiring performance as the grandfather. The film's background score, a highlight, was crafted at AR Rahman's studio in Chennai, promising an immersive auditory experience.

Geetanand acknowledged the positive response received during premieres and expressed satisfaction with the fancy offer for the film's digital rights before its release. While planning for the sequel, the team remains attentive to audience reactions. Geetanand also teased upcoming announcements of three new stories.