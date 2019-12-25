Geetha Arts to release Palasa 1978

Allu Aravind backed GA2 and UV Creations banners have been producing several medium budget movies for the last couple of years. Very soon, both the banners will be joining forces to release a small film, titled Palasa 1978.

Apparently Allu Aravind, Bunny Vas & UV Vamsi Impressed with this realistic film and wanted to support it.

Palasa 1978 is being presented by senior filmmaker Thammareddy Bharadwaja. Starring newcomers, the film is directed by debutant Karuna Kumar and produced by Dhyan Atluri. The film is based on some real crime incidents that took place in Srikakulam in the late 70s. The film is hitting screens in January end.