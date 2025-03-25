‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ comes with romantic song ‘Prema Velluva’

Natural Star Nani is all set to captivate audiences in an intense role as a HIT officer in the much-anticipated crime action thriller HIT: The 3rd Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s UniMous Productions.

Marking the start of its musical journey, the film's first single, ‘Prema Velluva’, has been released. Composed by melody maestro Mickey J Meyer, this romantic ballad beautifully portrays the love story between Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. The song depicts Nani’s character transitioning from a fierce and intense persona to a softer side after meeting Srinidhi.

The track stands out with Sid Sriram’s magical vocals, complemented by Nutan Mohan’s harmonious voice, adding depth to the composition. Lyricist Krishnakanth has penned heartfelt and poetic lyrics that enhance the song’s emotional appeal.

The visuals, set against a scenic beach backdrop, add to the song’s romantic charm. A pistol-shaped bridge and a rose at its end serve as symbolic metaphors, representing the lead characters' contrasting personalities. The song concludes with a touching moment where Nani and Srinidhi share an intimate gesture, making it truly memorable.

With Sanu John Varughese as the DOP, Karthika Srinivas R as the editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala as the production designer, the film boasts a stellar technical team. HIT: The 3rd Case is set to release on May 1, 2025.