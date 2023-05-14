Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Ileana D’Cruz shares first pics of baby bump; spends time in Goa with mum
‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, recently surprised her fans with pregnancy pictures.
‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, recently surprised her fans with pregnancy pictures. Wearing an all black attire, Ileana posed for the camera as she sipped on ice-cold water to beat the heat.
As soon as Ileana shared the pictures on Instagram, her fans and friends from the fraternity started showering her with love. Her friends Tamannah Bhatia, Athiya Shetty, Shibani Dandekar, Nargis Fakhri, Maria Goretti and others expressed their love for her by sharing red hearts and lovestruck emojis in the comments section. Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section: “Love you girl so happy for you.”
Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped red heart emojis for the actor. Last month, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, without revealing any details. This is the first time that she has posted her full picture, featuring the baby bump. The actress is spending time in her Goa home with her mother. A few days ago, she shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Life lately.”