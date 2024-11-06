‘Jathara’ pre-release event held; gears up for release on Nov 8

Jathara, an upcoming village-centric drama set in Chittoor, is all set to hit theaters on November 8. Directed by and starring debutant Sathish Babu Ratakonda, with Deeya Raj in the lead female role, the film is produced by Radhakrishna Reddy and Shiva Shankar Reddy under the Radha Krishna Production banner, in association with MovieTech LLC and presented by Galla Manjunath.

At the recent pre-release event, director Sathish Babu shared insights on the film’s origin, explaining that it was inspired by real-life events and penned in 2016. “The story captures village customs, rituals, and traditions, bringing out unique aspects of rural life,” he noted, thanking the production team for their support. He also praised cameraman Prasad for capturing the film’s rustic aesthetic and expressed gratitude to RK Naidu for his versatile performance.

Renowned filmmaker Thammareddy Bharadwaj praised Jathara’s storyline, drawing parallels with his own experience of village rituals. “Sathish has shown great potential as a hero, writer, and director. The trailer is captivating, and I hope it’s a success,” he stated.

Actor Shiva Balaji also expressed his support, describing the trailer as “interesting” and wishing the team a successful release. Dhruva Vayu added, “Small films with compelling stories are winning hearts today. I believe Jathara will be a massive hit.”

Vishva Krthikeya, shared his appreciation for director Sathish Babu Ratakonda, who also stars as the film’s lead. Krthikeya remarked, “I’ve known Sathish as a lawyer and scientist, but he’s revealed his versatility as the writer, hero, and director of Jathara. The trailer impressed me, and I hope audiences give it the love it deserves and make it a hit.”

Producer Shiva Shankar Reddy also highlighted his longstanding bond with Sathish, emphasizing his admiration for the film’s unique storyline. “I’ve shared a good relationship with Sathish for over a decade. When he narrated Jathara’s story, I was immediately drawn to it. The film has shaped up beautifully, thanks to the dedication of our technical team. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who contributed to this project,” he stated.

Deeya Raj, who plays the female lead, expressed her excitement about her role, hoping that audiences would appreciate Jathara’s authenticity and storytelling. As Jathara prepares for its November 8 release, the team is optimistic that audiences will resonate with its narrative rooted in local traditions.