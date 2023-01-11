Jr. NTR Reacts to Chandra Babu Naidu Tweet over RRR Golden Globe Award

The whole film industry congratulates the film crew on winning the prestigious Golden Globe award for the song Natu - Natu from the film RRR. Many political figures have joined Prime Minister Modi in praising him. TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted his congratulations to the RRR team during this sequence. He expressed his pleasure. As he previously stated, the Telugu language has showed its power among the world's languages. Junior NTR, who played the hero in RRR, however, replied to Chandrababu's tweet. Thank you very much for responding, Mavayya. For many years, fans have wished for Jr.NTR to enter politics and revitalise the TDP. Tarak, the other hand, showed no interest in politics. The fans are now happy over Tarak's response to Chandrababu's post. This tweet is currently going popular on social media





