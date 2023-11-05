Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Kota Bommali PS starring Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar much awaited teaser releasing on November 6th
One of the most successful and Prestigious Production GA 2 Pictures has always been known for the entertaining content it provides to Telugu audiences.
One of the most successful and Prestigious Production GA 2 Pictures has always been known for the entertaining content it provides to Telugu audiences. Through the GA2 Pictures banner, they've delivered blockbusters such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala, Prathi Roju Pandage, Most Eligible Bachelor, and more.
Now this production house is bringing a riveting political thriller, Kota Bommali P.S. The producers Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi has a very good history with content-oriented films, and audiences are expecting the same with this project.
The film features versatile actor Srikanth Meka in the lead role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing a special role in the film. Along with the lead actors, other talented Tollywood actors including Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar are playing important roles in this film.
The already released motion poster raised curiosity and recently released Srikakulam Folklore Lingi Lingi Lingidi creating sensation everywhere with millions of views and thousands of reels. Today makers announced that the film's much awaited teaser is releasing on November 6th.
The recently teaser promo reveals that the film is releasing worldwide on November 24th and the powerful quick glimpses of Srikanth, Varalaxmi and all the other actors in action raises expectations on the teaser. The film talks about politics and the power of leaders, November 24th will be perfect time for the film's release as Telangana elections are around the corner.
The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 pictures. Bhanu Pratapa, Riyaz Chowdary are co producing the film. It is directed by Teja Marni, who previously made Johaar and Arjuna Phalguna. The movie has some top technicians handling different crafts. Jagadish Cheekati is handling the cinematography. Music is compsed by Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan of Garuda Gamana Vrushabha Vaahana and Rorschach fame. More details will be announced soon.
Cast: Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajasekhar and many other notable actors
Technical Crew:
Director: Teja Marni
Production: GA2 Pictures
Producers: Bunny Vass, Vidya Koppineedi
Co-producer: Bhanu Pratapa, Riyaz Chowdary
Dop: Jagadeesh Cheekati
Dialogues: Nagendra Kasi
Editor: Karthika Srinivas R
Art Director: Gandhi Nadikudikar
Music Director: Ranjin Raj, Midhun Mukundan
Executive Producer: Ajay Gadde
Costume Designer : Apoorva Reddy
Co-Director: Ram Naresh