Kota Bommali PS starring Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar much awaited teaser releasing on November 6th

One of the most successful and Prestigious Production GA 2 Pictures has always been known for the entertaining content it provides to Telugu audiences. Through the GA2 Pictures banner, they've delivered blockbusters such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala, Prathi Roju Pandage, Most Eligible Bachelor, and more.

Now this production house is bringing a riveting political thriller, Kota Bommali P.S. The producers Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi has a very good history with content-oriented films, and audiences are expecting the same with this project.

The film features versatile actor Srikanth Meka in the lead role. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing a special role in the film. Along with the lead actors, other talented Tollywood actors including Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar are playing important roles in this film.

The already released motion poster raised curiosity and recently released Srikakulam Folklore Lingi Lingi Lingidi creating sensation everywhere with millions of views and thousands of reels. Today makers announced that the film's much awaited teaser is releasing on November 6th.

The recently teaser promo reveals that the film is releasing worldwide on November 24th and the powerful quick glimpses of Srikanth, Varalaxmi and all the other actors in action raises expectations on the teaser. The film talks about politics and the power of leaders, November 24th will be perfect time for the film's release as Telangana elections are around the corner.

The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 pictures. Bhanu Pratapa, Riyaz Chowdary are co producing the film. It is directed by Teja Marni, who previously made Johaar and Arjuna Phalguna. The movie has some top technicians handling different crafts. Jagadish Cheekati is handling the cinematography. Music is compsed by Ranjin Raj and Midhun Mukundan of Garuda Gamana Vrushabha Vaahana and Rorschach fame. More details will be announced soon.

Cast: Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajasekhar and many other notable actors

Technical Crew:

Director: Teja Marni

Production: GA2 Pictures

Producers: Bunny Vass, Vidya Koppineedi

Co-producer: Bhanu Pratapa, Riyaz Chowdary

Dop: Jagadeesh Cheekati

Dialogues: Nagendra Kasi

Editor: Karthika Srinivas R

Art Director: Gandhi Nadikudikar

Music Director: Ranjin Raj, Midhun Mukundan

Executive Producer: Ajay Gadde

Costume Designer : Apoorva Reddy

Co-Director: Ram Naresh