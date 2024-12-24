‘Legally Veer’ pre-release event creates buzz

The highly anticipated legal thriller Legally Veer is all set to hit the big screens on December 27, promising an engaging and realistic courtroom drama. The film, which stars Veer Reddy, Dayanand Reddy, Delhi Ganeshan, and Giridhar in pivotal roles, is directed by Ravi Gogula and produced by Shanthamma Malikireddy under the Silver Cast Creations banner. It has already sparked significant interest for its unique genre and compelling storyline.

In a grand pre-release event held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, the film's team shared their excitement about the upcoming release. Lead actor Veer Reddy, who is making his debut in the film industry, shared his journey into cinema. “I have no background in the film industry, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, I ventured into podcasting, which led me to discover the world of films. As a legal lawyer myself, playing this role came naturally. Legal thrillers are rare in Indian cinema, and we aimed to present a realistic courtroom drama,” he said.

Director Ravi Gogula expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “It’s a unique subject, and I hope both the media and the audience appreciate the hard work we've put into this film.”

The movie has generated significant buzz, thanks to its teaser, and distributor Vishwanath Chowdary revealed that it will be released in 70 theaters across the country. “We believe the audience will connect with the film’s story and its realistic portrayal of the legal system,” he added.

Producer Shanthamma Malikireddy highlighted the importance of the judicial system in a democratic nation and shared her pride in presenting such a rare subject. "We hope this film will receive the support of everyone, as it releases on December 27," she said.