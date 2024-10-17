‘Love Reddy’pre-release event created required buzz

The much-anticipated film Love Reddy, directed by newcomer Smaran Reddy and based on true events, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 18. Co-produced by Seheri Studio, MGR Films, and Geetansh Productions, the film features Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Reddy in lead roles, with an ensemble cast that promises to deliver a memorable viewing experience.





The pre-release event held in Hyderabad saw actor Kiran Abbavaram as the guest of honor, who praised the dedication and hard work of Anjan Ramachandra. Producer Madan Gopal Reddy shared his excitement about the project, stating, "We consider ourselves a family rather than just producers. If the content is strong, the audience will embrace it, regardless of the hero's experience."



Producer Yashaswini emphasized the film's relatability, saying, "Every girl can connect with the heroine's character, and boys will find something to relate to in the hero. The music and cinematography are top-notch, so please support Love Reddy in theaters."

Director Smaran Reddy praised the teamwork that brought the project to fruition, highlighting the positive reception of previews held in Hindupur. "We approached this release with confidence. Shravani's performance is exceptional, and I hope you will all support our film," he said.

Hero Anjan Ramachandra remarked, "It’s challenging to grow in the industry without support. My friend Kiran has achieved success through hard work, and I am happy for him. Nowadays, family-oriented love stories are rare, and writing such narratives is difficult. However, our director Smaran has crafted a love story that everyone will love. You are about to meet a talented director, a great hero, and a wonderful heroine through 'Love Reddy.'

Kiran Abbavaram encouraged audiences to watch Love Reddy with their families, emphasizing the film's heartfelt narrative. As the release date approaches, expectations are high for this engaging love story that promises to resonate with viewers.