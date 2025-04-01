‘LYF’ trailer wins hearts, BJP Leader Kishan Reddy buys first ticket

The recently released trailer of "LYF - Love Your Father" has captivated audiences, significantly raising expectations for the film. The emotional portrayal of a father-son relationship has struck a chord with viewers, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Featuring SP Charan, Sri Harsha, and Kashika Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is directed by Pawan Ketharaju and jointly produced by Manisha Arts and Media and Annapareddy Studios. Scheduled for release on April 4, the movie has already garnered immense attention, thanks to its impactful trailer.

The LYF trailer has not only impressed movie buffs but has also caught the attention of politicians. BJP leader Sri Kishan Reddy recently watched the trailer and was left deeply moved by its emotional depth. Expressing his appreciation, he extended his congratulations to the entire team.

In a remarkable gesture, Kishan Reddy purchased the first ticket of the movie, showing his support and admiration for the film's heartfelt theme. Wishing the team success, he hoped the movie would become a major hit.