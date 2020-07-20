Sandalwood actor Yash's last venture KGF Chapter 1 created history at the box office. The movie which saw massive success and also set a new benchmark for other Kannada movies, is now ruling the OTT platforms and TV channels too. KGF Chapter 1 was helmed by Prashanth Neel became a blockbuster not only in Karnataka but also across the world.

Now, noted Tollywood producer Sai Korrapati has released the Telugu version of the movie on TV channels as well as OTT forums, in view of theatres being closed due to coronavirus. Now, we hear that the Telugu version of the Yash movie has earned huge viewership. The movie KGF Chapter 1's first premiere was through Star Maa on July 5. According to the reports, we hear that the movie's TRP is 11.9 which is next to superstar Mahesh Babu's latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others in the movie. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru has overtaken all the past movies in terms of viewership. The movie which registered a TRP rating of 23.4 was aired on Gemini TV during the big South Indian festival Ugadi.

This means Mahesh is ahead of Yash in terms of popularity on television.