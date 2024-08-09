Mahesh Babu’snew look poster sparks debate over ‘Guntur Kaaram’shelved script

Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are abuzz with excitement after Haarika&Hassine Creations dropped a stunning look poster on the eve of the actor's birthday. The poster, which features Mahesh Babu in a striking and bold avatar, quickly became a hot topic among his devoted fanbase.





What’s particularly intriguing is the belief among fans that the look is from the previously shot but shelved portions of the much-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram. For those unaware, director Trivikram Srinivas had initially penned and shot a different version of Guntur Kaaram. However, for reasons that remain unclear, the original script was completely scrapped, leaving fans curious and speculating about what could have been.



The production house shared the captivating image on their social media platforms, where Mahesh Babu's intense and charismatic appearance instantly mesmerized fans. The excitement quickly turned into a debate, with many fans arguing that this look overshadowed the first look of Guntur Kaaram that was released earlier. The discussion has also led to questions about why this particular look was not included in the film's promotional campaign.

As the buzz around this poster continues to grow, fans are also eagerly awaiting updates on Mahesh Babu's next project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The unexpected release of this look poster has only heightened anticipation, as fans speculate on what more is in store from the superstar and the creative team behind Guntur Kaaram.

With discussions and excitement reaching a fever pitch, Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects remain the center of attention, keeping his massive fanbase eagerly awaiting every new update.