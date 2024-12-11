Manchu Vishnu addresses family controversies: Urges for sensitivity

Actor and producer Manchu Vishnu, in a heartfelt address, opened up about the recent controversies surrounding his family. He expressed disappointment over the situation, stating, “We never imagined we’d face such circumstances. For three generations, my father’s legacy is known to all.”

Acknowledging that family issues are universal, Vishnu hoped for resolutions through elder intervention. Sharing his emotional state, he remarked, “I’m in deep pain. My father’s only mistake was loving us unconditionally.”

Vishnu appealed to the media for restraint. “Media professionals have families too, and everyone faces issues. But some have crossed limits in our case,” he said, highlighting the distress caused to his mother and the injuries his father sustained.

Recounting his immediate return from Los Angeles upon learning about the incident, Vishnu addressed the allegations involving media personnel. “It’s unfortunate someone was injured. It wasn’t intentional. We’ve been in touch with his family and are cooperating.”

Criticizing the leak of police notices to the media, he emphasized the importance of mutual respect and resolving issues with love, not conflict. Vishnu avoided commenting on allegations made by his brother Manoj but reaffirmed his commitment to family unity.

Referring to Mohan Babu’s legacy, Vishnu called him the foundation of their family’s honor and credited him for their achievements. He concluded with a warning against external involvement in family matters, giving a final deadline before revealing names if necessary.

“Time will provide answers to all problems,” he stated, urging sensitivity and respect during challenging times.