Manushi carries effortless charm in retro-inspired sequined saree

Manushi Chhillar dazzled like a disco ball come to life as she stepped out in a shimmering white sequined saree, exuding classic Bollywood glamour. Channeling the iconic 70s retro vibe, she paired the dazzling saree with a bold blouse featuring sequined sleeves, turning heads effortlessly.

Her flowing open hair, dramatic red lips, and a matching statement necklace and earrings added the perfect finishing touches, elevating the ensemble to a whole new level of elegance. Carrying herself with effortless charm, Manushi proved once again why she is fast becoming a fashion icon in the industry.

The look felt like a tribute to the golden era of Bollywood, where glitter and unapologetic style reigned supreme. Yet, with her modern sensibilities, Manushi gave the vintage aesthetic a fresh and contemporary twist.

Though her last film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, struggled at the box office, her fashion game remains stronger than ever. With each public appearance, she continues to make bold statements, proving that style and confidence never go out of fashion.