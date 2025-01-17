Naga Chaitanya fulfills promise; makes ‘Chepala Pulusu’ to fishermen

Naga Chaitanya’s highly anticipated film Thandel is generating a lot of excitement as it marks his highest-budgeted project to date. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced under the Geetha Arts banner, the film is inspired by real-life events and features an intense and gripping storyline.

In a heartwarming move, Chaitanya, who plays the lead role of Thandel Raju, recently paid a visit to the fishermen in Srikakulam, a community that plays a significant role in the film. During his previous visit, he had promised to cook them a traditional fish curry, and he made sure to fulfill that promise.

Naga Chaitanya personally prepared the fish curry and served it to the fishermen, who were full of praise for his culinary skills. The delighted fishermen were impressed with the taste and extended their warm wishes for the success of Thandel.

Produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel also stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film's music, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, has already caught the attention of fans, with the first two songs becoming chart-toppers. The buzz around the film continues to grow, as the movie heads toward its release. With heartfelt gestures like this and a promising storyline, Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel is poised to make a big impact.



