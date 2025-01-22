Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ music promotions heat up

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated love and action entertainer, Tandel, is making waves ahead of its release. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the film also features Sai Pallavi as the female lead, making it a highly awaited collaboration.

The film’s music, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, has been a massive hit with fans. The first single, Bujji Thalli, became an instant chartbuster, and the second single, Namo Namah Shivaya, quickly followed suit, garnering attention for its sensational appeal.

Today, the makers revealed exciting news about the third single of the film. Titled Hylesso Hylessa, this love ballad is set to release on January 23. The announcement poster for the song features Naga Chaitanya in a rugged look on a beach, smiling warmly, while Sai Pallavi dances gracefully in front of him. The poster has gone viral on social media, further stoking anticipation for the release.

Thandel boasts top-tier technicians working on the project. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has delivered an exceptional soundtrack, while Sham Dutt handles the cinematography. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli and art director Srinagendra Thangala have also contributed their talents.

The film is set to hit theaters on February 7th, 2025, and fans are already counting down the days to see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi light up the screen.