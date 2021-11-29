Naga Shourya's 'Lakshya' Trailer Will Be Out In A Couple Of Days

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Shourya is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Lakshya'. Being a sports drama, he will be seen as an 'Archery' player in this film. As the release date is nearing, the digital promotions of this movie are in full swing! Off late, the makers announced the trailer release date and created noise on social media sharing a new poster from the movie.



Naga Shourya also shared the new poster of the movie and happily announced the trailer release date of the movie… Take a look!

In this poster, Naga Shourya aka Pardhu is seen all happy after winning in a tournament and is seen sharing his happiness amid the audience in the court! Well, ace actor Venkatesh will unveil the trailer of this movie on 1st December, 2021!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "A Reigning Journey for Victory @VenkyMama Garu to launch #LakshyaTrailerBow and arrow on Dec 1st!"

Naga Shourya underwent special training in the Archery sport to understand every single detail of this game. He also completely transformed his body and will be witnessed in a six-pack toned body in the movie. Going with the earlier poster, he attracted the movie buffs with his full beard and top-knot bun hairdo along with small cuts on his face and stomach. He will essay the role of Pardhu in this movie while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Parthasaradhi. Even Sachin Khedkar, Satya and Ravi Prakash are also part of this movie.

This movie is directed by Santhoshh Jagarlapudi and is produced by Sharrath Marar in collaboration with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao under the Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners.

Glam doll Ketika Sharma is the lead lady in this sports drama while young and talented music director Kaala Bhairava who is in the best form is all set to entertain the music buffs. This movie has Junaid Siddiqui as editor and Raam as the cinematographer.

This sports drama will be released in the theatres on 10th December, 2021!