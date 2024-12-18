Nani resumes shoot for ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ in Kashmir

Natural Star Nani is picking up the pace with his projects following a string of successful films. After his recent blockbuster The Paradise, Nani has now resumed shooting for his highly anticipated movie HIT: The 3rd Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The new schedule of the film has kicked off in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir, where Nani and the team are filming an intense fight sequence involving Nani and a group of fighters. In addition to this, several important talkie portions will also be shot during this schedule.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema and Nani's own Unanimous Productions, the film promises to showcase Nani in a fierce new avatar, something his fans are eagerly awaiting. HIT: The 3rd Case stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and music composed by Mickey J Meyer.

This high-budget thriller is scheduled for a grand release on May 1st, making it a major summer attraction. Fans are excited to see Nani take on a more intense and dramatic role in this gripping crime thriller.