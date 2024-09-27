NTR expresses gratitude to fans as ‘Devara’opens to positive reception

After a six-year hiatus, Jr NTR is back with a solo theatrical release, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The duo, who previously collaborated on the successful Janatha Garage, reunited for this highly anticipated film. Released today, Devara has been met with a wave of positive responses, despite the absence of a pre-release event. Fans and moviegoers have embraced the film with great enthusiasm.





In light of the film's success, NTR shared an emotional open letter on social media, thanking fans and the film's team. He expressed his overwhelming joy, writing, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here… Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you, Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience."



NTR also extended heartfelt appreciation to the film’s music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, for his impactful score: "My brother @anirudhofficial, your music and background score brought this world to life." He acknowledged the support of the producers, HarikrishnaKosaraju and Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and thanked the technical crew, including cinematographer Rathnavelu, production designer Sabu Cyril, and editor Sreekar Prasad, for their stellar contributions to the film.

The actor concluded his message with a special note to his fans: "To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you’re enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all."

With such a strong start, Devara is well on its way to becoming a major success, further cementing NTR’s star power and Koratala Siva’s directorial brilliance.