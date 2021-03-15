One heroine princess, One heroine thief

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and director Krish Jagarlamudi are currently busy working on an interesting film Hari Hara Veeramallu. On the occasion of Maha Shiva Ratri, the film unit announced the title of the movie. Niddhi Agerwal and Jacqueline Fernandez play the leading ladies in the film.



Interestingly, we came to know that Niddhi Aggarwal will be seen as a princess while Jacqueline will be seen as a thief in the movie. Pawan Kalyan is playing a thief in the film too, who will be working on stealing Kohinoor diamond.

Touted to be a historic film, the film has Burra Sai Madhav working on the dialogues. The film unit is spending a bomb for the film as they are erecting sets of Charmina, Golconda fort and other historic places.

MM Keeravani is the film's music director. The film is aimed for a grand release during Sankranthi next year.