Parvati is a complex character with many shades: Anjali on her role in ‘Game Changer’

Actress Anjali, who has two big films releasing this Sankranthi, is all set to make her mark in Game Changer, the highly anticipated pan-India film starring Ram Charan and directed by the legendary Shankar. The film, releasing on January 10, 2025, is already generating massive buzz, and Anjali, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, recently shared her thoughts on the project in an exclusive interview.

Reflecting on her excitement about the dual releases during the festive season, Anjali expressed her happiness. “Sankranthi is a big season for any actor, and having two releases during this time feels amazing. Both films, especially Game Changer, have received a fantastic response. I’m eagerly waiting for the audience to experience it,” she said, excited about the opportunity to work alongside stars like Ram Charan and Vishal.

Anjali also spoke about what drew her to Game Changer and the connection she felt to the role. “When I was told my character’s name is Parvati, I immediately felt connected because my mother’s name is Parvati Devi. It felt like a special coincidence. The story and character offered me a challenge, and I put in a lot of hard work. Game Changer will always be a special film in my career,” she shared.

Rumors about her potential National Award nomination for the role have also been making rounds, and Anjali was both humbled and optimistic. “Thank you for such kind words. I’m happy that the audience and critics are also appreciating my performance. Parvati is a complex character with many shades, and there were aspects of her journey that I had never experienced. So, I had to dig deep into my emotions and work hard to bring her to life,” she explained.

One of the most exciting parts of the project for Anjali was working with Ram Charan for the first time. “There are many reasons I’m excited about Game Changer. It’s Shankar sir’s film, and I’m working with Charan for the first time. We always thought we would make a great pair on screen, and the response so far has been incredible,” she said.

When asked about working with the iconic director Shankar, Anjali shared her initial nerves and how the director quickly made her feel at ease. “I won’t lie, I was a bit nervous initially, but Shankar sir is incredibly down to earth. He is focused on the shot at hand and made sure I was comfortable right from the start. It was a wonderful experience working with him,” she concluded.

With Game Changer poised to be one of the biggest films of the year, Anjali’s performance is undoubtedly one to watch. The film, produced by Dil Raju and presented by Smt. Anita, is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and is sure to be a major hit during the Sankranthi season.