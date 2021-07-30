Popular actors approached for Project K?

Star beauty Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with her upcoming pan-India film, 'Shaakuntalam' directed by Guna Sekhar. Neelima Guna and Dil Raju are bankrolling this project under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

On the other hand, rumors are rife Samantha is all set to play a crucial role in the much-awaited sci-fi thriller 'Project K' starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas under the direction of Gunasekhar.

We also hear that Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks to play a key role in the film. He is currently in Hyderabad and is reportedly in talks with the makers. He made his debut in 2010 in Tollywood.