Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela First Look Out

Popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju turns hero with an upcoming rom-com 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela written and directed by Munna who worked with creative director Sukumar for Arya 2 and Nenokkadine.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has launched the film's first look poster and motion poster.

Impressed with the concept of the first look poster, motion poster and the music, Rana wished the entire team of 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela all the success.

In the first look poster, Pradeep in rural getup is seen enjoying time with his onscreen girlfriend Amritha Aiyer. There's full of contentment in both the faces. Exploring the beauty of the nature, the background is pleasant with morning sunlight, waterfalls, birds and trees.

The title design is as interesting as the first look with things representing love such as cupid, rose flower, love letter etc.

The film's entire shoot is wrapped up and the makers will announce the release date soon.

30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela is produced by successful Kannada producers SV Babu under SV Productions banner. Popular actors and well-known technicians are part of the project.

Dasaradhi Sivendra cranks the camera, while Anoop Rubens composes music and Chandra Bose pens lyrics for all the songs.