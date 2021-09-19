Puri Jagannadh, Tarun get clean chit in drug case

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing grilling of film personalities in connection with the drugs case and money laundering case, the forensic report which has been received by the Telangana State Excise and Prohibition department giving clean chit to 16 film personalities has come as relief to the industry players.

Those who got the clean chit includes film Director Puri Jagannadh and actor Tarun in the drug abuse case.

The Excise officials submitted a report of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) to the local court . Some noted film actors like Ravi Teja, Charmi, Rakulpreet Singh, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Navdeep among others were alleged to be involved in the drugs and money laundering case. Sources said that the hair and nail samples of the film actors were sent to the FSL when these film personalities were questioned by the Excise Department in July 2017. Meanwhile, the court summoned one of the main suspects in the drugs case Kelvin to appear before the court on December 9. Kelvin is facing charges of drug supply to the film actors and is alleged to be involved in money laundering. Based on the report and the charge-sheet filed by the Excise department, the ED would proceed further and take action against those involved in the drugs case, according to the sources.

