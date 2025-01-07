‘Pushpa 2’ shatters records; becomes highest-grossing Indian film of all time

In a historic turn of events, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered records, dethroning Rajamouli’s legendary Baahubali franchise. In just 32 days, the film has become the highest-grossing movie in Indian box office history, earning a staggering ₹1,831 crore worldwide. This achievement was officially confirmed by Mythri Movie Makers, marking a monumental milestone in Indian cinema.

For years, the term "Non-Baahubali" was used to describe films that couldn’t match the monumental success of Baahubali, but Pushpa 2 has rewritten the narrative. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that this success comes from a commercial mass film, a genre typically not associated with such global earnings.

The film’s triumph is a testament to the rising prominence of Telugu cinema on the global stage. Traditionally, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled the Indian box office, but Pushpa 2 has proven that Allu Arjun is now a pan-India phenomenon, with the film resonating strongly across regions.

Even after completing a month in theaters, Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office. Just yesterday, the film sold over 90,000 tickets on Book My Show, underscoring its sustained popularity. While other films, such as Marco, have garnered positive reviews, none have come close to matching Pushpa 2’s box office performance, especially in its second week.

Though the film’s momentum may face some challenges with the upcoming Sankranti releases starting January 10, Pushpa 2 remains strong in the northern markets, where it is expected to continue dominating theaters for at least 50 more days, solidifying Allu Arjun's widespread popularity.