Rahul Ravindran & Chinmayi to act together?

Rahul Ravindran is a noted actor in the industry. After testing his luck as a hero, Rahul Ravindran marked his directorial debut with 'Chi La Sow' and impressed the audience. He is married to popular singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi who is known for her voice-over to Samantha.

Now, the beautiful couple is all set to share the screen space with each other in an upcoming movie. According to the buzz, Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi are playing crucial roles in Akkineni Akhil's upcoming film, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' which will mark the first appearance of Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi together on the silver screens.

Rahul Ravindran had kept a pause to his acting career after he turned a director. The young hero is now finally planning to revive the same by playing key roles in a couple of interesting projects. More details on the same will be out soon.